English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Shocking Scenes in Maharashtra: Patients Treated on Road After Mass Food Poisoning

The incident took place on Tuesday night during the ‘Harinam Saptah’, a week-long religious event.

Digital Desk
Food poisoning crisis in Maharashtra: Hundreds left without beds, receive treatment outdoors
Food poisoning crisis in Maharashtra: Hundreds left without beds, receive treatment outdoorsFood poisoning crisis in Maharashtra: Hundreds left without beds, receive treatment outdoors | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: In a case of suspected food poisoning, around 200 people fell ill after consuming ‘prasad’ during a religious programme at Lonar in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district. The incident took place on Tuesday night during the ‘Harinam Saptah’, a week-long religious event, at Somthana village in Lonar taluka. 

Speaking to PTI, Buldhana district collector Kiran Patil said, “Around 200 villagers complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming prasad during the function. While 142 of them were admitted to the rural hospital at Bibi, 20 others in Lonar and 35 patients to a facility in Mehkar."

Advertisement

The condition of all the patients was stable and most of them were discharged on Wednesday. A team of doctors has been deployed in the village with an ambulance and other necessary equipment in case a medical emergency arises, he said. Videos doing rounds on social media showed hundreds of patients lying on the ground beneath trees, while saline bottles were hanging from ropes, their ends tied securely to the branches above.

“Samples of prasad have been sent to a laboratory for analysis and an inquiry will be initiated,” the collector said.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

17 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

17 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

17 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

17 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

17 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

18 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

18 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-85 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info7 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Mahesh Jethmalani to Represent Republic Reporter in Calcutta HC

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. Viral: Fake Accounts of Akaay Kohli Flood Social Media Following Birth

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo