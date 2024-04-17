Advertisement

New Delhi: In another shocking incident from Delhi, a 22-year-old girl and her uncle were allegedly killed by her father and brother by slitting their throats owing to the suspicion of them being in an illicit relationship on Tuesday. The incident took place on April 16 at around 4.30 pm in Northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura police station area. Surprisingly, the brother of the deceased after killing the girl and his uncle, himself informed the police about the killing.

Immediately, the police rushed to the spot and apprehended both the accused. The father of the deceased is the father of 8 children including the victim. The police also shifted the bodies of both the deceased to the mortuary of a nearby hospital.

Advertisement

A case of murder was registered by the Bhajanpura police and further legal action has been initiated.

Girl and her uncle were killed by slitting their throats, say police

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Northeast Delhi), Joy N Tirkey identified both the accused father-son duo as Mohammad Shahid (46), and his son Kudush (20), both residents of Ram Gali no.-5, North Ghonda, which comes under Bhajanpura police station area. While both the deceased have been identified as Shaina (22), daughter of accused Shahid and her uncle Danish (35), who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

According to the DCP, the incident took place on Tuesday at around 4.30 pm inside the house of the accused in Northeast Delhi. Following the incident, the accused called the police and informed them that he killed his sister and his uncle.

Advertisement

On information a police team immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the two bodies lying in a pool of blood to the mortuary of a nearby hospital. During physical examination, deep cuts were found on the necks of deceased Danish and Shaina, while, girl’s hands and feet were found tied with a chunni.

The police apprehended the two accused from the spot. During interrogation, it was found that the accused Shahid, is a fruit vendor, who has 8 children. Shaina was his second child, while accused Kudush is his 4th child. The family shifted to the rented house in September last year.

Advertisement

During interrogation, it was revealed that Shahid and son Kudush murdered Shaina, because they suspected that Shaina and Danish were having an illicit love affair. After killing both of them, Kudush called the PCR, in which he admitted to have killed his sister and uncle.

A Crime team and a team of the FSL were called at the spot.

Advertisement

Further legal action into the matter is being carried out.

