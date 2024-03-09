×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

SHOCKING: 2-Year-Old Child Raped in UP’s Budaun, Accused Arrested in Police Encounter

A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth of her village in Binawar police station area in Budaun. The accused has been arrested.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
2-year-old raped in Budaun
Representational Image | Image:Unsplash
Budaun: A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth of her village in Binawar police station area here, police said on Friday. Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said the accused took the toddler to an agricultural field on Thursday evening when the alleged rape took place. Police nabbed the accused around 3 am on Friday, the SSP said.

The accused left the minor in the field and hearing her cry, villagers reached the spot where they found her in a critical condition, police said. She was then sent to a district hospital, the SSP said. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's father, police have began their investigation, SSP said.

While searching for suspicious vehicles to locate the accused, he was apprehended from Dhauspur road early morning on Friday.

However, before the arrest, an encounter broke out between the accused and the police team, in which, he injured his leg and has been sent for treatment, the SSP said.

A police vehicle was damaged in the encounter and another case has been filed against him for it, the SSP added.

An FIR has been lodged against him under Indian Penal Code Section 376AB (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) and POCSO Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), the official said.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

