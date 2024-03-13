×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Shocking Video Captures Youth Electrocuting Himself at Ambala Railway Station | Video

Shocking Video Captures Youth Commits Suicide by Electrocuting Himself at Ambala Railway Station

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Youth commits suicide at Ambala Railway Station
Youth commits suicide at Ambala Railway Station | Image:social media
Suicide At Ambala Railway Station: A shocking video of a youth purposely jumping on the high-voltage electric wires at the Ambala Railway station with an intention of committing suicide. In the viral video, it can be clearly seen that the youth first climbs on the electric pole at the railway station and later commits suicide by electrocuting himself by the high voltage electric wires.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Ambala Railway station on Monday, which was captured by another passenger at the railway station and put on social media. The 35-second long viral video has grabbed the attention of the social media users.

As per police sources, after the incident the 20-year-old youth suffered serious burn injuries after he came in contact with a high-tension wire at Ambala Cantonment railway station on Monday evening and later died before he could be shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. 
 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

