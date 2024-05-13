Diesel Paratha From Chandigarh, Video Goes ViralDiesel Paratha From Chandigarh, Video Goes Viral | Image:X

Viral News: A viral video has shocked the internet and showcases a man preparing paratha in petrol and diesel.

The viral video shared on social media by @nebula_world comes with a shocking caption that says, ‘True recipe for cancer (petrol diesel wala paratha): Where are we heading?.’

The viral video post is indeed a great deal of culinary bizarreness, an experiment that nobody in the in the world likes to try, even in their dreams.

In the viral video post, a man can be seen cooking paratha on a thick iron pan. He then pours in a lot of oil, which he claims to be diesel and petrol, going into the paratha.

The entire cooking process of paratha is not only shocking but also makes us wonder in what direction we are heading in the age of social media, where people are doing shocking things to be on trend.

Watch Viral Diesel Paratha Video Here:

True recipe for cancer (petrol diesel wala paratha)



Where r we heading? 🤦 pic.twitter.com/IIqbNarAkv — NebulaWorld (@nebula_world)

The netizens on the other hand are shocked with the entire cooking process and sharing their thoughts on the same.

One user wrote, ‘He will be buying ferrari soon & his customer will be selling their house & cars soon to fund the treatment of cancer.’

Another viewer says, ‘This is still safer than whey protein and eggs.’

screengrab of comment section

One more user wrote, ‘Fssai Choked to death after watching this Video.’

Many viewers in the comment section also demanded that the concerned authorities look into this matter as soon as possible and control such acts of stupidity.