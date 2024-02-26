Shocking Video | INLD Leader Nafe Singh Rathee's Killers Caught on CCTV

Advertisement

Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Probe: A shocking video has emerged in which the ones accused of assassinating Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee were caught in a nearby CCTV camera as they were on the run in a car.

The CCTV footage accessed by Republic clearly shows men in a car chasing the SUV of Nafe Singh Rathee. While the one person is driving, the other can be seen talking on the phone. For the unversed, Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker, Jai Kisan, were killed when unidentified assailants sprayed their SUV with bullets in Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday.

Three private gunmen hired by former MLA Rathee for security also suffered injuries in the attack.

CM Hands Over Case To STF

Jhajjar Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain told reporters that teams of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and the Special Task Force (STF) of the police were looking into the incident. CM Khattar has assured that the ones involved in the killing will not be spared.

Haryana Police have named 4 men namely Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathi, Sathish Rathi, and Rahul in the FIR.

Government Failed to Provide Security: Chautala

Abhay Chautala accused the government of failing to provide Rathee with security despite there being threat to his life, and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij.