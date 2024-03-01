English
SHOCKING Video Of A Teacher From Chhattisgarh Entering School Drunk Goes Viral | WATCH

A video of a teacher entering a government school in the Chhattisgarh district of Bilaspur while intoxicated went Viral.

Chhattisgarh: Outrage was sparked by a video that went viral on social media showing a teacher entering a government school in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh while intoxicated and with a bottle of alcohol in his pocket.

A man is seen in the beginning of the video questioning Santosh Kewat, the teacher, about the bottle of alcohol he has in his pocket. The adamant teacher responds that the other man should mind his own business because he drinks daily. "Is that a problem, Koi dikkat?" inquires Kewat. As he records the footage, the man declares, "A school shouldn't support this kind of behavior." Look! Pupils are observing."

WATCH Viral Video

Then Kewat walks into the staff room, shows the man his liquor bottle, and asks him to take a picture with his camera. Kewat responds, "I'll come late and it's my wish," as other teachers flag him down for being late to work. The tweet, which was shared in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter, by journalist Sudhir Mishra, wrote, "Keep doing 'Repost' until fired. By openly consuming alcohol in class, this teacher is "playing" with the future of the students. A video of Chhattisgarh teacher "Santosh Kewat" in Bilaspur becomes viral."

When the video went viral, a user tagged Vijay Sharma, the deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh, saying, "@vijaysharmacg sir, look at the matter and permanently suspend him."

Published March 1st, 2024 at 07:16 IST

