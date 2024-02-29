English
Shocking Video Shows Taliban-Style Torture Of A Student In Sambhaji Nagar Madrasa of Aurangabad

Sandip Singh
Aurangabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a Madrasa student from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district of Aurangabad in Maharashtra was allegedly spit at and slapped before being badly beaten by fellow students as well as the Maulvi who had reportedly – "in the name of Islam" – handed over “Taliban-style punishment” to the victim over alleged theft. While an FIR has been registered in this regard, no arrest has been made in the case, so far. 

According to information accessed by Republic, the victim – a resident of Surat – was studying in the Jamia Burhanul Uloom Madrasa in Khultabad, a rural area of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district. Last Sunday, he stumbled upon an automatic watch worth Rs 100 at a local shop in front of the Madrasa, and reportedly took it away without telling the shopkeeper. When the shopkeeper learnt about the incident, he got the student identified after running CCTV footage check, and lodged a complaint, following which the clock was returned.

The Maulvi, however, reportedly invoked Islam to punish the child for allegedly committing theft. A video of the entire incident, capturing brutality against the student, was shared with the family members of the victim by another student. Upon learning about the incident, the family of the victim immediately reached Aurangabad, following which they took the boy along with them to the police station and registered an FIR under Sections 324, 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 75 and 87 of the Minor Students Protection Act, on 27 February.

Despite the video being with the local police, no arrest has been made till now, Rehman Pathan, uncle of the victim student, told Republic, adding that the family members have apprised senior district officials of the shocking incident and demanded necessary action in this regard.

