Updated April 7th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

Shocking VIDEO: Youth Mercilessly Beats Uncle with Hammer over Land Dispute in UP's Kanpur

A man allegedly injured his uncle by hitting him on his head with a hammer after a verbal altercation between them in Maharajpur area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shocking VIDEO: Youth Mercilessly Beats Uncle with Hammer over Land Dispute in UP's Kanpur | Image:X
Kanpur: In a shocking incident, in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, a man allegedly injured his uncle by hitting him on his head with a  hammer after a verbal altercation between them in Maharajpur area. 

The incident was caught on camera and video showed a young man ruthlessly beating his uncle with hammer on the head. The man was gravely wounded and is currently at hospital in a critical condition, as per media reports. 

The man who mercilessly harmed his uncle was caught by the people of the locality and handed over to the police. the accused man also tried to attack people with a sharp pin to avoid their intervention from him hitting his uncle with a hammer. 

As per the media reports, the victim and the accused and his brothers had a fight over land dispute. 

On Sunday, when Suresh Kumar Gautam (the victim) opened his shop in Sikatia village of Maharajpur area, his nephews Rajendra, Mahendra and Dharmendra attacked him with sharp weapons and injured him. 

One of the nephew hits him on head with a hammer, as shown in the video. Police has arrested one and is on the lookout for two other accused.

 

 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

