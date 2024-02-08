Advertisement

Moinabad: A charred body of an unidentified woman was found in Telangana's Moinabad, the police said on Wednesday, adding that the deceased's body was found with 90 per cent burns on a road leading to farmland in the village.

The incident came to fore after farmers on their way to farms had noticed the burnt body and informed the police on Monday. The police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Advertisement

Initial probe into the matter revealed that the accused must have killed her and brought to the farmland and burnt.

"We have circulated information in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionates asking for a missing complaint of any woman being reported," said G Pavan Kumar Reddy Station House Officer of Moinabad. He added that she has not been identified yet.

Advertisement



