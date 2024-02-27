English
Shootout at Nuh: Wanted Criminal Accused in Delhi Police Constable Murder Case Injured in Encounter

Delhi Police caught hold of the accused wanted in the murder case of head constable of Delhi Police, Shakir, on Tuesday February 26

Wanted Criminal in Delhi Police Constable Murder Case
Wanted Criminal in Delhi Police Constable Murder Case | Image: Republic
Nuh: The Delhi Police caught hold of the accused wanted in the murder case of head constable of Delhi Police, Shakir, on Tuesday February 26. The accused has been injured in the encounter with the Delhi Police Special Cell during a shoot out in Nuh, Mewat. Shakir fired 4 rounds at the Police. Shakir has been involved in multiple cases and has been accused of robbery at the house of former MLA Shahida Khan of his own area. 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

 

Whatsapp logo