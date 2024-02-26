Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

Show Nari Shakti You Speak of, Women Can't Be Left Out: SC Raps Coast Guard on Permanent Commission

"ICG could not be ruled out on the criterion when the Navy and Army have fallen in line with granting Permanent Commissions to women officers," the court said.

Digital Desk
SC Raps Indian Coast Guard and Centre on permanent commissioning of women
SC Raps Indian Coast Guard and Centre on permanent commissioning of women | Image:Sansad TV / PTI / X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Now women cannot be excluded from the opportunity for a Permanent Commission as the Supreme Court has stepped in to ensure gender equality in the Indian Coast Guard . Chief Justice DY Chandrachud warned that if the government doesn't act voluntarily, the court will intervene.

"We will do it if you do not do it. So, have a look at that," said the Chief Justice during the hearing of a plea by a woman officer of the Indian Coast Guard seeking Permanent Commission.

The Attorney General representing the Centre argued that the Coast Guard functions differently from the Army and Navy. However, the Chief Justice added that such arguments are not valid excuses for excluding women. "All this functionality etc. arguments do not hold water in 2024. Women cannot be left out," he said. The bench, led by CJI Chandrachud, scheduled the next hearing for March 1, asking the Centre to file a response. Earlier, the bench had criticised the Centre and the Coast Guard for denying Permanent Commission to women officers, stressing the need for fair treatment.

"The Coast Guard could not be ruled out on the criterion when the Navy and Army have fallen in line with granting Permanent Commissions to women officers," added the bench.

Not only that the court even rebuked the centre over “patriarchal attitude of the Coast Guard.”

The court referred to the Babita Punia judgement, where it held that women Short Service Commission officers are entitled to a Permanent Commission on par with their male counterparts. The bench urged the Coast Guard to follow suit. "You speak of 'Nari Shakti Nari Shakti,' now show it here. You are at the deep end of the sea here. I don't think the Coast Guard can say they can fall out of line when the Army and Navy have done it all. You all have not read the Babita Punia judgement so far," asserted the bench. The petition in question was filed by a Coast Guard officer probably to challenge the last bit of residue of  gender discrimination or inequality within the defence service.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

