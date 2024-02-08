English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

SIA Conducts Raid at Residence of Sarjan Barkati in Shopian at South Kashmir

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out a raid at the residence of cleric Sarjan Barkati in Reban village, located in south Kashmir's Shopian.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
SIA Conducts Raid at Residence of Sarjan Barkati in Shopian at South Kashmir
Image:Republic
Shopian: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out a raid at the residence of cleric Sarjan Barkati in Reban village, located in south Kashmir's Shopian district. The raids were conducted with the assistance of local police and CRPF.

Sarjan Barkati alias 'Azadi Chacha' gained prominence in 2016 following the neutralisation of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani by joint security forces in Kokernag.

Barkati was a central figure in organising large-scale protests, rallies and clashes with joint security forces during that period, leading to the registration of more than 30 FIRs against him in various police stations of the valley.

SIA have accused Barkati and his wife of orchestrating a substantial fundraising campaign, generating crores of funds.

Investigations revealed their purported involvement in terror financing by raising money through crowdfunding channels.

A case under FIR number 02/2023 has been registered against the Barkati family under sections 13, 17, 18, 21, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police officials, the funds generated were subsequently misused, involving money laundering and the acquisition of undisclosed assets for the propagation of radicalism within the Kashmir valley.

While, Sarjan Barkati was arrested in August 2023 and his wife, Shabroza Bano, was also arrested in November 2023.

During the investigation, Bano emerged as one of the conspirators, allegedly collaborating with her husband and Pakistan-based terror handlers in the funding case.

The investigation suggests that approximately Rs 1.74 crores were raised, with a portion misused for undisclosed purposes, including supporting separatist and terrorist activities. 

Funds were allegedly deposited in Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) under Barkati's family members' names, raising questions about the legality and use of the funds.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to delve deeper into the case.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

