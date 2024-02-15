Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at 18 locations across the summer capital, Srinagar, on Thursday. These searches were part of an ongoing investigation linked to FIR no 01 of 2024 registered at SIA Kashmir, as confirmed by a senior official speaking to Republic Media.

The targeted locations included 'Win placement' in Rawalpora, 'Khidmat placement' in Rawalopora, 'Madeeha Placement' in Rambagh, 'Superman placement' and other placement services scattered across different areas of the Srinagar district.

During the operation, incriminating materials and documents such as identity cards, bank documents, and registers, as well as digital devices like mobile phones and computers were seized from various HR consultancies.

The case revolves around the illegal trafficking of foreign nationals into Indian Territory, primarily from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Investigations further reveal that vulnerable foreign nationals are trafficked to India under the guise of employment opportunities.

“Upon their arrival in Jammu and Kashmir, they are sold to fake and illegal human resource agencies/consultancies, who further exploit them by offering job opportunities such as domestic helpers, maids and babysitters, often leading to instances of sexual exploitation,” said an official part of the investigating team.

These raids were authorized by search warrants issued by the Special Court, aimed at gathering crucial evidence pertinent to the case.

Furthermore, it has been disclosed that the nefarious scheme is part of a broader conspiracy orchestrated by international terrorist organizations, working in collaboration with notorious trans-border human traffickers.

“These groups facilitate the infiltration of foreign nationals across international borders, concealing their original identities with forged Indian documents, with the ultimate aim also of establishing sleeper cells to aid, execute or facilitate terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added

In January 2024, the agency made significant arrests in connection with a terror funding case, apprehending Saif-ud-din from Jammu and former sarpanch Farooq Ahmad Jungal from Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

These arrests were part of an extensive inquiry into a Hawala case associated with former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh.

Subsequent investigations led to charges against several individuals, with nine currently in incarceration and three fugitives presently living in Pakistan.

Moreover, February saw SIA conducting raids and searches at multiple locations in Srinagar and Delhi.

Seizing incriminating material including bank documents, property documents and digital devices, these raids targeted the raising, layering, mixing and laundering of illegal proceeds suspected to fund unlawful activities, including secessionism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

