Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:02 IST
Siblings Seriously Injured After School Bus Runs Over Them in Maharashtra's Vasai
Visuals shared on social media showed the siblings, in the age group of 2-7, were peacefully walking when the speeding bus hit them.
Vasai: Two minor siblings on their way to cross the road were seriously injured after a school bus ran over them in Maharashtra's Vasai this week at around 2 pm.
As per reports, the school bus belonged to St Augustine High School.
Locals nearby ran for kids' rescue, however, the driver had fled the scene.
A senior police official said, "They were knocked down after the bus took a U-turn. The driver immediately applied brakes and along with passersby pulled out the two girls from near the tyres. They rushed the siblings to a hospital."
The police are currently investigating the incident and the search for the driver is underway.
