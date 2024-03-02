Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:02 IST

Siblings Seriously Injured After School Bus Runs Over Them in Maharashtra's Vasai

Visuals shared on social media showed the siblings, in the age group of 2-7, were peacefully walking when the speeding bus hit them.

Digital Desk
Siblings injured after school bus runs over them
Siblings injured after school bus runs over them | Image:X
Vasai: Two minor siblings on their way to cross the road were seriously injured after a school bus ran over them in Maharashtra's Vasai this week at around 2 pm.

As per reports, the school bus belonged to St Augustine High School.

Visuals shared on social media showed the siblings, in the age group of 2-7, were peacefully walking when the speeding bus hit them.

Locals nearby ran for kids' rescue, however, the driver had fled the scene.

A senior police official said, "They were knocked down after the bus took a U-turn. The driver immediately applied brakes and along with passersby pulled out the two girls from near the tyres. They rushed the siblings to a hospital."

The police are currently investigating the incident and the search for the driver is underway.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 14:02 IST

