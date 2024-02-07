Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 15:34 IST
Siddaramaiah Possessed by Tipu Sultan’s Spirit: BJP's R Ashoka After K’taka CM Refuses to Wear Tilak
BJP leader R Ashoka on Saturday sharply criticized the Congress leader by calling him ‘anti-hindu’.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is again surrounded by controversy after he refused to wear a tilak on his forehead during the inauguration of the Vijayanagara SP office on Friday. Siddaramaiah’s refusal to wear a tilak has not gone down well with the BJP. BJP leader R Ashoka on Saturday sharply criticized the Congress leader by calling him ‘anti-hindu’. He added that “Siddaramaiah is possessed by the spirit of Tipu Sultan”.
He said, "Siddaramaiah is possessed by the spirit of Tipu Sultan. His spirit will not allow him to worship our gods or follow Hindu practices. He's anti-Hindu and follows the ideology of Tipu Sultan."
This incident comes nearly a month after Siddaramaiah was caught on camera refusing to enter a temple even after repeated requests from the priest. Siddaramaiah's latest act is reminiscent of another infamous act from 2019 wherein he said that people wearing kumkums scare him.
