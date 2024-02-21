Advertisement

Siddipet: A massive fire broke out in a 220-KV substation in Siddipet town on Wednesday after a power transformer exploded. Following the mishap, T Harish Rao rushed to the spot to oversee the firefighting operations.

Moreover, fire tenders from Siddipet, Dubbak, Gajwel and Husnabad were pressed into service to douse the fire.

At the time of filing the copy, efforts are underway to contain the spread of the fire and prevent it from engulfing additional areas.

The fire incident led to power disruptions in various locations across Siddipet district.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.