Published 18:04 IST, November 19th 2024
Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Court Extends Main Shooter's Police Custody till November 23
The police sought further remand of Gautam, saying he was not cooperating with the probe, and the weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered as yet.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Court Extends Main Shooter's Police Custody till November 23 | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:04 IST, November 19th 2024