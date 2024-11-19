sb.scorecardresearch
  • Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Court Extends Main Shooter's Police Custody till November 23

Published 18:04 IST, November 19th 2024

Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Court Extends Main Shooter's Police Custody till November 23

The police sought further remand of Gautam, saying he was not cooperating with the probe, and the weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered as yet.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
18:04 IST, November 19th 2024