Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Significant Reform Underway to Streamline Process of Granting Arms Licenses

The Delhi Police, under the guidance of Delhi LG VK Saxena, is set to implement a series of groundbreaking changes.

Simran Babbar
Significant Reform Underway to Streamline Process of Granting Arms Licenses
Image:Unsplash
Delhi: In a significant reform initiative aimed at addressing longstanding issues of favouritism, corruption, and arbitrariness in the Arms Licensing process, the Delhi Police, under the guidance of Delhi LG VK Saxena, is set to implement a series of groundbreaking changes. 

This reform, aside from benefiting the general applicants, particularly stands to enhance the experiences of the country's shooting sportspersons.

Under the LG's directives, Delhi Police is instructed to issue fresh arms licenses with 'All India' validity, a notable departure from the previous practice limited to Delhi. This modification is especially geared towards renowned shooters who frequently travel across the country for various sporting events. 

Furthermore, the cartridge quota for these individuals has been significantly increased from 20 to 10,000 annually, with a substantial rise in the one-time cartridge procurement from 10 to 1000. Efforts have also been directed towards streamlining the renewal process for arms licenses. 

In a departure from the existing system where the online portal lacks specific timelines, the LG has mandated that all services, including fresh licenses, renewal, area validity, registration, and sale of arms, be made time-bound. 

The Delhi Police is tasked with expediting the disposal of nearly 6000 pending applications by the end of 2024. The overarching reform aims to make the modified arms licensing portal operational by March end.

The upcoming modified portal is designed to empower applicants, allowing them to schedule their interviews online at their convenience, preferably via video conference or video call. This move aims to reduce human interface, thereby minimising instances of harassment and corruption.

To curb deep-rooted corruption and end the influence nexus in these processes, the reforms prioritise transparency in the licensing regime. The objective is to curtail excessive interference by government officials, fostering a conducive atmosphere for individuals, businesses, and commercial establishments.

Since the issuance of directives on January 15, the Delhi Police has already taken steps to grant provisional renewals during the pendency of Local Police Reports (LPR). 

The verification process involves checking applicants' criminal records, if any, through the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) and State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB). In cases where a negative police report is received, Delhi Police retains the authority to revoke or cancel the renewal of the license.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:06 IST

