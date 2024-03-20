Advertisement

Srinagar: In a significant move, the All Kashmir District Gurduwara Prabandhak Committee, a prominent Sikh body in the valley, has voiced its demands for Pahari status for the Sikh community during a press conference held on Wednesday in Srinagar.

During the press conference, committee members raised questions regarding the selective allocation of Pahari status, expressing concerns over the exclusion of the Sikh community from the move.

“Why has Pahari status been selectively granted, leaving out communities like Sikh?,” Sikh Committee members question.

Furthermore, the committee demanded a special job package to address the employment needs of Sikh boys, citing disparities in assistance provided to non-migrant communities. They called upon the government to extend similar assistance to Sikhs.

"While non-migrants receive job packages, why have our Sikh brothers been overlooked? Will the government extend similar assistance to Sikhs if they too leave the Kashmir Valley?” they asked.

In addition to these demands, the committee emphasized the importance of preserving the linguistic identity of the Sikh community by implementing the Punjabi language in educational institutions and public domains. They stressed that such measures are crucial for maintaining cultural heritage and identity.

The committee also emphasised urgent land issues and concerns surrounding Gurdwara Mattan Sahab Anantnag, in south Kashmir.

Seeking assistance and permissions, the committee advocated for the construction of Gurdwara Sahab at Gulmarg and a Gurdwara boarding house in Tral, both in South Kashmir. "We seek government assistance and necessary permissions in the construction of Gurdwara Sahab at Gulmarg and Gurdwara boarding house Tral to facilitate pilgrims and promote religious tourism," said the committee members while addressing a press conference.

Moreover, the committee called for heritage status to be granted to Gurdwara Amirakadal and Maharajgunj in Srinagar, which as per them have historical and cultural significance for the Sikh community.