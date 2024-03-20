×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Sikh Committee in Kashmir Demands Pahari Status, Special Job Package

The Sikh community demanded the implementation of the Punjabi language in educational institutions and public domains.

Reported by: Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Sikh Committee in Kashmir Demands Pahari Status and Government Assistance for Community Welfare
Sikh Committee in Kashmir Demands Pahari Status and Government Assistance for Community Welfare | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar:  In a significant move, the All Kashmir District Gurduwara Prabandhak Committee, a prominent Sikh body in the valley, has voiced its demands for Pahari status for the Sikh community during a press conference held on Wednesday in Srinagar.

During the press conference, committee members raised questions regarding the selective allocation of Pahari status, expressing concerns over the exclusion of the Sikh community from the move.

Advertisement

“Why has Pahari status been selectively granted, leaving out communities like Sikh?,” Sikh Committee members question.

Furthermore, the committee demanded a special job package to address the employment needs of Sikh boys, citing disparities in assistance provided to non-migrant communities. They called upon the government to extend similar assistance to Sikhs.

Advertisement

"While non-migrants receive job packages, why have our Sikh brothers been overlooked? Will the government extend similar assistance to Sikhs if they too leave the Kashmir Valley?” they asked.

In addition to these demands, the committee emphasized the importance of preserving the linguistic identity of the Sikh community by implementing the Punjabi language in educational institutions and public domains. They stressed that such measures are crucial for maintaining cultural heritage and identity.

Advertisement

The committee also emphasised urgent land issues and concerns surrounding Gurdwara Mattan Sahab Anantnag, in south Kashmir.

Seeking assistance and permissions, the committee advocated for the construction of Gurdwara Sahab at Gulmarg and a Gurdwara boarding house in Tral, both in South Kashmir. "We seek government assistance and necessary permissions in the construction of Gurdwara Sahab at Gulmarg and Gurdwara boarding house Tral to facilitate pilgrims and promote religious tourism," said the committee members while addressing a press conference.

Advertisement

Moreover, the committee called for heritage status to be granted to Gurdwara Amirakadal and Maharajgunj in Srinagar, which as per them have historical and cultural significance for the Sikh community.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
PM Modi Congratulates Russian President Putin On Election Victory

Agreed to Deepen Special

a minute ago
Danish Ali

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

4 minutes ago
Two Minors Held For Throwing Water Balloons For 'Fun' On Passersby In Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Two Minors Held For Throw

4 minutes ago
Election Commision

Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
Khan Younis airstrikes

Battle in Khan Younis

5 minutes ago
Million Dollar Mistake: Real Estate Agent Accidentally Burns Down Luxury Home Worth ₹ 24 Crore

Million Dollar Mistake

6 minutes ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Wasim ready to play

7 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

NEET UG 2024 Dates

7 minutes ago
Elvish Yadav Controversy

Major Update On Elvish

7 minutes ago
SRH and Ashwin

Ashwin STUNNED by SRH

7 minutes ago
Apple watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2

9 minutes ago
Kargil City Found Closed Amid Massive Rally To Demand Statehood, Sixth Schedule For Ladakh

Kargil Observes Strike

9 minutes ago
Tencent Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Game Sales Recovery

Tencent Q4 revenue falls

10 minutes ago
Volkswagen's automated driving technology to see Mobileye partnership

Volkswagen's driving tech

11 minutes ago
Two of Elvish Yadav's associates have been arrested in connection with the snake venom case.

Elvish Yadav Associates

11 minutes ago
To ensure smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ, around 35 traffic police personnel were deployed on the dedicated green corridor.

Green Corridor

12 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

Amit Shah-Thackeray Meet

13 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  3. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo