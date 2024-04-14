Advertisement

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a team to assess the damages caused by the flash floods in Sikkim. The Central government has also released aid from the disaster response funds to help the state government in relief acts. Sikkim has been currently facing devastating flash floods due to cloudburst which has claimed over 21 lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has assured all help to the Sikkim government in dealing with the devastating floods. The union government has constituted the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) that will visit the affected areas of the state any time soon and will assess the damage caused by the flash floods, informed the union ministry of home affairs. The centre plans to extend further aid to the flood-hit state post IMCT’s assessment.

“..To make an assessment of damages caused due to a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF)/Cloud Burst /Flash floods, the Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which will visit the affected areas of the State shortly,” said the union ministry. “Based on the assessment of IMCT, further additional Central assistance from National Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim will be approved, as per laid down procedure,” the ministry added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also approved release of both the installments of Central Share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim, amounting to Rs 44.80 crore. The move is aimed at helping the state government in ensuring relief measures to the affected people. “The situation in Sikkim is being closely monitored by the Central Government at the highest level on a 24x7 basis. The Central Government is providing full support to the Government of Sikkim by mobilizing timely logistics resources to supplement the efforts of the State Government to deal with the situation effectively,” said the ministry ensuring support to the north-eastern state.

A cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin on October 4, due to which 21 people have lost their lives and over 120 are missing. Several bridges and dams have been washed away, and Chungthang town has borne the maximum brunt of the flood with 80 per cent of it getting severely affected. The NH-10, considered the lifeline of the state, sustained extensive damage at several places.