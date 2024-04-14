×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 13:42 IST

Sikkim Flash Flood: Centre constitutes Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess damage

A cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin on October 4, due to which 21 people have lost their lives and o

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Sikkim flash flood
MHA constitutes Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to asses damage caused by floods in Sikkim | Image: ANI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a team to assess the damages caused by the flash floods in Sikkim. The Central government has also released aid from the disaster response funds to help the state government in relief acts. Sikkim has been currently facing devastating flash floods due to cloudburst which has claimed over 21 lives. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has assured all help to the Sikkim government in dealing with the devastating floods. The union government has constituted the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) that will visit the affected areas of the state any time soon and will assess the damage caused by the flash floods, informed the union ministry of home affairs. The centre plans to extend further aid to the flood-hit state post IMCT’s assessment.

“..To make an assessment of damages caused due to a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF)/Cloud Burst /Flash floods, the Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which will visit the affected areas of the State shortly,” said the union ministry. “Based on the assessment of IMCT, further additional Central assistance from National Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim will be approved, as per laid down procedure,” the ministry added. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also approved release of both the installments of Central Share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim, amounting to Rs 44.80 crore. The move is aimed at helping the state government in ensuring relief measures to the affected people. “The situation in Sikkim is being closely monitored by the Central Government at the highest level on a 24x7 basis. The Central Government is providing full support to the Government of Sikkim by mobilizing timely logistics resources to supplement the efforts of the State Government to deal with the situation effectively,” said the ministry ensuring support to the north-eastern state. 

A cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin on October 4, due to which 21 people have lost their lives and over 120 are missing.  Several bridges and dams have been washed away, and Chungthang town has borne the maximum brunt of the flood with 80 per cent of it getting severely affected. The NH-10, considered the lifeline of the state, sustained extensive damage at several places.

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 13:42 IST

Narendra ModiAmit Shah

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

an hour ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

an hour ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

3 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

3 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

3 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

4 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

4 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

4 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World9 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo