English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 26th, 2021 at 16:29 IST

Sikkim logs 40 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,266 on Sunday as 40 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 386, a health bulletin said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,266 on Sunday as 40 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 386, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim recorded the highest number of new cases at 28, followed by 10 in West Sikkim and two in South Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 612 active cases, while 29,955 people have recovered from the disease, and 313 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 96.8 per cent.

The Himalayan state has thus far tested over 2.47 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 653 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 6 per cent. 

Advertisement

Published September 26th, 2021 at 16:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

13 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

13 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

13 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

13 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

13 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

13 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

14 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

14 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

14 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

20 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

20 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

21 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. For J&K's Development, We Are Focusing Majorly on...: PM Modi | LIVE

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. #MamataArrestsMedia: Join the Campaign for Justice

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. नहीं बच पाएगा शाहजहांशेख, HC ने दिया सरेंडर का आदेश, ममता सरकार को फटकार

    16 minutes ago

  4. Australian Scientists Developing Game-Changing 'Artificial Heart'

    World17 minutes ago

  5. Anup Soni Opens Up On Getting Typecasted After Quitting Crime Patrol

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo