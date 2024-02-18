Advertisement

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,330 on Tuesday as 74 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 376, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim reported the highest number of new cases at 39, followed by West Sikkim (20), South Sikkim (11) and North Sikkim (four).

The state now has 859 active cases, while 28,806 people have recovered from the disease and 289 patients have migrated to other states so far, it said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 95.9 per cent.

Sikkim has thus far tested over 2.35 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 656 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 11.2 per cent.