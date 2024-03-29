Advertisement

Gangtok, Feb 12 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,927 on Saturday with the detection of 31 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

The toll remained unchanged at 437 as no new death occurred in the last 24 hours, it said.

The state had reported 28 new cases and zero fatality on Friday.

Of the 31 new cases, West Sikkim logged 17, followed by 10 in East Sikkim and four in South Sikkim.

The Himalayan state currently has 464 active cases, while 37,283 people have recovered from the disease. Altogether 743 patients have migrated to other states.

As many as 3,21,501 sample tests have been conducted so far, including 532 since Friday.

The daily positivity rate stood 5.8 per cent, and the daily recovery rate at 97.6 per cent. PTI KDK SBN RMS RMS