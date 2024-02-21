Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 19:09 IST

Sikkim reports 62 new COVID cases, one more fatality

Sikkim on Thursday reported 62 new COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 31,136, a health department bulletin said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
One more fatality due to the infection raised the death toll in the state to 382, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 30 were reported from East Sikkim, 18 from West Sikkim,13 from South Sikkim and one from North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 644 active cases, while 29,798 people have recovered from the disease. At least 312 coronavirus-positive patients have migrated out.

East Sikkim has logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases thus far at 17,252, followed by 6,929 in South Sikkim, 5,989 in West Sikkim and 654 in North Sikkim.

Over 2.45 lakh samples, including 640 in the last 24 hours, have been tested for COVID-19, The positivity rate currently stands at 9.6 per cent and the recovery ratio at 96.7 per cent.

At least 60.93 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in the state have received both doses of the vaccines. 

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 19:09 IST

