Gangtok: In a painful incident in Sikkim’s Namchi district, as many as three people were killed and one got critically injured after a speeding vehicle fell into a gorge. The incident occurred when the vehicle was on its way towards Neeya Village from Yangang town.

A police official said that the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, while the vehicle was on its way towards Neeya village. It is being said that the incident occurred after the vehicle skid off the road and fell into the gorge.

After the incident, locals along with concerned authority reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation. All the four persons were retrieved from the gorge and shifted to a nearby hospital, where 3 were declared dead.

The deceased were identified as Lakpa Sherpa (45), Sonam Sherpa (50) and Palden Sherpa (16). Their bodies were shifted to a mortuary. While the injured person is under treatment at the hospital.

The police official said, "The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Zero Dara area near Neeya village. Four people were travelling in the vehicle. Of them, three persons, locals of Yangang, lost their lives, while the fourth person is critically injured and is undergoing treatment at STNM Hospital."

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.



