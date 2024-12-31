Singapore's Foreign Minister Calls Manmohan Singh 'Eminent Statesman', Signs Condolence Book at Indian High Commission

Singapore: Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan visited Indian High Commission in Singapore and signed the condolence book opened in memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Balakrishnan described Manmohan Singh as an "eminent statesman" who served India with humility and integrity. Vivian Balakrishnan also highlighted Manmohan Singh's role in strengthening ties between India and Singapore. He also shared an old picture in which former Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong was interacting with Manmohan Singh.

In a post on X, Balakrishnan stated, "Manmohan Singh was an eminent statesman who served his country with humility and integrity. He also strengthened India-Singapore ties. Our thoughts are with Dr Singh's family and the people of India during this period of loss."

Indian High Commission in Singapore appreciated Vivian Balakrishnan for visiting Indian High Commission in Singapore to offer condolences on Manmohan Singh's demise.

In response to Vivian Balakrishnan's post on X, Indian High Commission in Singapore stated, "We sincerely appreciate Hon'ble Minister for Foreign Affairs of #Singapore @VivianBala for visiting the @HCI_Singapore to sign the Condolence Book opened in memory of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India."

Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical issues in Delhi on December 26. He was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues, and government dignitaries on December 28.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his mortal remains. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present for the cremation ceremony after they paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. Earlier this year, Manmohan Singh retired as member of Rajya Sabha.