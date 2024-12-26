Published 19:19 IST, December 26th 2024
Singer Forced To Apologise For 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' Rendition To Mark Vajpayee's Birth Centenary in Patna
A chaos erupted after a folk singer sang a rendition of 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at an event dedicated to former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.
Patna: A chaos erupted after a folk singer in Bihar sang rendition of the popular bhajan ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ at an event organised to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary in Patna on December 25 (December 25, 1924 to August 16, 2018). At the event, when the folk singer Devi started singing ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’, a section of people protested against it.
Singing the bhajan, the singer tweaked the lines ‘Iswar Allah Tero Naam’ with ‘Shri Raghunandan Jai Saiya Ram’ and ‘Janaki Vallabh Sita Ram’. However, the protest continued.
Amid this, one of the organisers of the event raised the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ defending that her intentions were right.
During the chaos, as the singer was signing the bhajan, another person whispered something in her ear following which she stopped singing.
The singer then clarified saying that God belongs to all of us adding she intended to remember Lord Ram.
However, as the protest continued from those attending the event, the singer later apologised and said that she sang the song for Lord Ram. “You know our Indian culture is large-hearted. Hindus are the only ones who accept everyone. You must not get hurt by this song. If you are hurt, I want to say sorry,” she said.
Following the chaos, the folk singer then sang a song dedicated to Chhath, originally by Padma Bhushan singer Sharda Sinha.
