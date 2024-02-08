Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Singer KS Chithra Faces Backlash For Urging People to Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Renowned musician and singer KS Chithra is facing massive backlash on social media over her recent remarks on the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple.

Digital Desk
Bullied, Harassed: Singer KC Chithra faces backlash for urging people to celebrate Ram Mandir event
Ayodhya: Renowned musician and singer KS Chithra is facing massive backlash on social media over her recent remarks on the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, claimed Union Minister V Muraleedharan. 

He added that Chithra is being bullied and harassed on social media platforms after she urged people chant Lord Ram hymns during the event on January 22 and, in the evening, to light lamps in and around their homes.

“Renowned musician, singer KS Chithra is being bullied, harassed on social media platforms. She said that we should chant Ram's name and light 'diya'. Is it a crime to light the diya in Kerala? Is it a crime to chant Ram's name in Kerala?” said Union Minister V Muraleedharan.  

"Why the police is silent on such bullying? I know that those people who are behind this are the same people who were trying to destroy Sabarimala, who were trying to break the traditions of Sabarimala. And both the opposition and the ruling party in Kerala are trying to encourage such elements...We won't allow Kerala to become a 'Taliban' state where the freedom of expression is curtailed.”

In a video, Chithra stated, "My salutations to all. When the consecration ceremony is held in Ayodhya on January 22, everybody should chant the Ram mantra ‘Sri Rama, Jayarama, Jaya Jaya Rama’ at 12:20 pm. Likewise, in the evening, five-wick lamps should be lit in all parts of the house. Praying that God's blessings may be showered upon everyone. Loka samastha sukhino bhavanthu."

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 6 Days Remaining 

Preparations are underway in full swing in Ayodhya for the mega Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest.

The temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, informed that over 7,000 people have been invited including cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

