Singer Vijay Lakshmi aka Mallika Rajput Found Dead at Her Home in UP's Sultanpur

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, singer Vijay Lakshmi alias Mallika Rajput was found dead in her house here under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday.

The body of the 35-year-old singer was found hanging from the fan in a room of her house in Sitakund locality of Kotwali police station area.

Mallika's mother Sumitra Singh said that she did not know when the incident took place as the family was sleeping.

Kotwali police station in-charge Shriram Pandey said that prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide.

However, he said the exact cause of death would be known when the postmortem report comes.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7