sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Sip Cow Urine For Garba Pandal Entry In Indore': BJP Leader's Remark Sparks Row

Published 23:21 IST, September 30th 2024

'Sip Cow Urine For Garba Pandal Entry In Indore': BJP Leader's Remark Sparks Row

MP Congress spokesman Neelabh Shukla alleged that BJP leaders are silent on the plight of cow shelters and are only interested in politicising this issue.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'Sip Cow Urine For Garba Pandal Entry In Indore': BJP Leader's Remark Sparks Row
'Sip Cow Urine For Garba Pandal Entry In Indore': BJP Leader's Remark Sparks Row | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:21 IST, September 30th 2024