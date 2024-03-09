×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

'SIP For A Destination Wedding' Creative Mutual Fund Advertisement Goes Viral | Details here

A Mumbai-based company has created a buzz in the financial world with its innovative approach to mutual fund advertising, goes viral

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
SIP For A Destination Wedding, Creative Mutual Fund Advertisement Goes Viral
SIP For A Destination Wedding, Creative Mutual Fund Advertisement Goes Viral | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral news: A Mumbai-based company has created a buzz in the financial world with its innovative approach to mutual fund advertising. 

Their viral promotional poster, titled 'SIP for a Destination Wedding,' has caught the attention of netizens and financial enthusiasts on social media.

The concept behind this eye-catching advertisement revolves around offering Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) specifically tailored for funding destination weddings. 

Instead of the traditional advertisements of SIPs for retirement or education, this company is tapping into a niche market catering to individuals planning larger than life weddings at exotic locales.

Weddings are often associated with lavish expenses, especially when it comes to destination weddings. Recognizing this trend, the Mumbai-based company is introducing a range of SIP options, allowing individuals to save systematically for their dream weddings. 

According to the advertisement the monthly contributions starts from ₹11,000 and going up to ₹43,500, these SIPs offer flexibility and convenience for soon-to-be-weds to finance their special day without straining their finances.

This 'SIP for a Destination Wedding' advertisement has triggered discussions and debates, people in the comment section are expressing their views. 

One comment says, ‘We adults have a hard time saving money and now weddings are also so expensive. How will one ever be able to save money’, another witty comment says, ‘Should only stay in Mumbai’.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Viral

