In a digital age of content creation where everyone creates content to get famous, people often forget their limits. Not following basic traffic rules is a common mistake content creators make while shooting content for social media.

One such video went viral on Instagram showcasing three girls riding scooty and recording reels. The viral video shows three girls riding on the same scooty without wearing helmets.

Watch the video here:

In response to the recent viral video, Delhi Police has officially responded to three girls shooting reels while trippin. Following the trend, Delhi police repurposed the viral video on Instagram and posted it, mentioning things like "didi helmet bhi zaruri hai" and "Aur triple riding bilkul bhi zaruri nhi hai."

Watch the video here:

The police department shared a video on social media with the caption “safety bhi zaruri hai” to remind citizens of some basic traffic rules and the repercussions one would face if not abiding by them.

