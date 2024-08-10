Published 22:19 IST, August 10th 2024
Sisodia Meets Advocate Singhvi, Thanks Him for Legal Support
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday met senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi at his residence here and thanked him for helping him
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
'सिसोदिया की समाज में गहरी पैठ और देश छोड़कर जाने की कोई आशंका नहीं', कोर्ट ने आखिर क्यों दी जमानत? | Image: PTI
22:19 IST, August 10th 2024