Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the sensational Karnataka sex scandal case allegedly involving Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, on Sunday arrested two aides of the former-Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda. The two accused were arrested for their alleged involvement in connection with the case related to sharing an obscene video allegedly belonging to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

The two accused were identified as Chethan and Likith Gowda. The police team are now interrogating both the accused in connection with the alleged case.

SIT is searching for two more accused in the obscene videos case

According to the police sources, accused Chethan was also reportedly taken to Yalagunda of Hassan Taluk for spot inspection.

Among the two accused, Likith is said to be a close aide of former MLA and BJP state general secretary Preetham Gowda, while reports suggest that accused Chetan was his office staff.

A case was registered at the Hassan Cyber Crime police station on April 23 that obscene videos were being made viral in many parts of the Hassan district. Later the investigation of the case was transferred to the SIT by the Karnataka government.

In connection with the video viral case, the SIT team has now initiated an action in Hassan to arrest those found involved in leaking the obscene videos.

After the arrest of the two accused, the SIT has now launched a search operation for two more accused namely Naveen Gowda and Puttaraju.

Reportedly, the main accused in the case, Prajwal Revanna, who was fielded by his party as the Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha seat, is outside India. Following which the Interpol issued a ‘Blue Corner notice’ against Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna, meanwhile, was suspended by the JD(S) after the Karnataka Police booked him in the sex scandal case.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

