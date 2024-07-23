sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:18 IST, July 23rd 2024

Budget 2024-25: Sitharaman's Budget Cuts Subsidy Bill By 7.8 pc to Rs 3.81 Lakh cr

The total subsidy allocation stands at Rs 3,81,175 crore for the current fiscal, down from the previous year's figure of Rs 4,13,466 crore. This reduction aligns with the estimates projected in February's interim budget.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
FM Tables Economic Report
Sitharaman's Budget Cuts Subsidy Bill By 7.8 pc to Rs 3.81 Lakh cr for FY25 | Image: ANI (Representational)
21:16 IST, July 23rd 2024