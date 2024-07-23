Published 21:18 IST, July 23rd 2024
Budget 2024-25: Sitharaman's Budget Cuts Subsidy Bill By 7.8 pc to Rs 3.81 Lakh cr
The total subsidy allocation stands at Rs 3,81,175 crore for the current fiscal, down from the previous year's figure of Rs 4,13,466 crore. This reduction aligns with the estimates projected in February's interim budget.
Sitharaman's Budget Cuts Subsidy Bill By 7.8 pc to Rs 3.81 Lakh cr for FY25 | Image: ANI (Representational)
