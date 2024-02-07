A full Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal would be presented in July next year by the new government elected after the April-May general elections, she said at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum. | Image: PTI

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to unveil the Interim Budget 2024 today, February 1. This marks the conclusive budget of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled in April-May.

Setting the record the same as former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, Sitharaman will equal the record of presenting the budget for the sixth time.

Sitharaman is the first full-time woman finance minister of India, meanwhile, her predecessors Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha have presented five budgets in a row.

Although, Desai as finance minister had presented annual budgets five times and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964.

The interim budget 2024-25 to be presented by Sitharaman, will be a vote-on-account that will give the government authorities to spend certain sums of money till the new government comes to office after the upcoming April-May general elections.

As the Parliamentary elections are due, Sitharaman's interim budget might not contain any major policy changes.

Speaking at an industry event last month, the finance minister had ruled out any "spectacular announcement" in the interim budget, saying it would just be a vote on account before the general elections.

A vote-on-account, once approved by Parliament, will authorise the government to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund of India on a pro-rata basis to meet expenditures for the April-July period.

The new government, which is likely to be formed around June, will come up with a final budget for 2024-25 in July. Usually, interim budgets do not contain major policy announcements, but nothing stops the government from taking steps that are necessary to deal with the urgent issues facing the economy.

India is racing to become a $5 trillion economy by 2027-28 and $30 trillion by 2047.

(With PTI Inputs)