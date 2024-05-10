Sitting Congress MP Told Me that Party Taken Over by Maoist Ideology: PM Modi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking exclusively to Republic Media’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said that several Congress leaders feel stuck in the Maoist ideology of Congress.

PM Modi said,” A sitting Congress MP and a candidate for ongoing Lok Sabha elections told me that they are stuck in Maoist ideology.”

#PMModiAndArnab | "A Congress sitting MP told me that the party has been taken over by Maoist ideology": Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)



#PMModiAndArnab | "A Congress sitting MP told me that the party has been taken over by Maoist ideology": Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

“I am a Congressman and I will speak in the House whatever I have to but I am concerned,” PM Modi quoted the senior Congress leader as saying.



“This means that within the Congress, those who know and understand its values are very upset with these ideologies. The nation must worry about this. It is not at all a political slugfest to gain votes.

During the most-awaited 100-minute interview, PM Modi exuded confidence in winning the 2024 general elections. He asserted that the NDA-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will cross 400 seats on June 4. The Prime Minister also spoke on a wide range of topics, including corruption, politics, Pakistan, foreign policies, vision for Bharat and current global challenges.