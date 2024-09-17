Published 00:11 IST, September 17th 2024
Sitting in America, Rahul Gandhi Conspired to End Reservation in India: Union Min Arjun Meghwal
Coming down heavily on the Congress, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Rahul Gandhi, sitting in America, was conspiring to end reservation in India.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Sitting in America, Rahul Gandhi Conspired to End Reservation in India: Union Min Arjun Meghwal | Image: Facebook
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:11 IST, September 17th 2024