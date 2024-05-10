Advertisement

Chennai: Nine workers, including five women, died and 10 others were injured in a blaze at a fireworks-manufacturing unit in Sivakasi on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Sengamalapatti in Sivakasi in the district. Seven rooms stocked with firecrackers were completely gutted in the fire, they said.

Police and fire service personnel rushed the injured to a government hospital in Sivakasi. A senior police official said the cause of the fire was being ascertained and added that the unit was a licensed one.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the loss of lives in the incident.

In a post on 'X', he said, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Sivakasi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who have been injured recover at the earliest." President Droupadi Murmu too said that she was saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to the explosion.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," she said in a post on the social media platform.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar offered his condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the injured.

In a post on 'X', Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said he was deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in the tragic fire accident.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," he added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences and directed the district authorities to provide appropriate medical care to the injured and save lives.

Stalin added that immediately after receiving information about the accident, he directed the district collector to launch a rescue operation.

It was learnt that more than 10 people were injured and they required medical attention, he said. "I have directed the officials to ensure appropriate life-saving treatment for the injured," Stalin said in a statement here.

The state government will extend relief to the affected families after obtaining due consent from the Election Commission, he said, referring to the Model Code of Conduct in force.

"The mishap happened at 3 pm today. Nine workers died and 10 were injured. Initial investigation on the cause of the fire accident is on," Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police K Feroze Khan Abdullah said.

Speaking to reporters in Sivakasi, he said the factory owner has a licence which is valid till 2026.

On how the fire broke out at the unit, the SP said, "It could be due to employment of untrained workers or overcrowding in a room. And a foreman should supervise the work." It was only three days back that police conducted an awareness meeting among the fireworks manufacturers to prevent accidents. Even the district administration frequently conducted safety meetings, he said.

"But in spite of all these, the accident has happened. We will check for violations," Abdullah added.

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and BJP state chief K Annamalai too expressed grief.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic staff and is published from a syndicated feed)