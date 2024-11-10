sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Six Arrested, Including Main Conspirator, in Bahraich Communal Violence

Published 22:34 IST, November 10th 2024

Six Arrested, Including Main Conspirator, in Bahraich Communal Violence

Six people, including main conspirator Shakeel Ahmed, were arrested in connection with the Bahraich communal violence and murder of Ram Gopal Mishra.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Six Arrested, Including Main Conspirator, in Bahraich Communal Violence
Six Arrested, Including Main Conspirator, in Bahraich Communal Violence | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:34 IST, November 10th 2024