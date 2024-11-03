Published 00:12 IST, November 3rd 2024
Six Dead, One Injured as SUV Falls Into Pond in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur
Six persons, including a minor girl, were killed and one injured after their sports utility vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a pond in Chhattsgarh's Balrampur district on Saturday, a police official said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Six Dead, One Injured as SUV Falls Into Pond in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur | Image: ANI
Advertisement
00:12 IST, November 3rd 2024