Image: ANI

Jammu: Jammu continues to shiver under intense cold as temperature goes 8 degrees below normal. The temperature continues to witness a steep decline in the last three days. The air and train operations have been affected badly as both have witnessed interruptions in the last 24 hours due to dense fog that is prevailing in the region.

In the last 24 hours, six flights scheduled to operate from Jammu Airport were cancelled due to fog. The flight cancelled include four IndiGo (Delhi-Jmu-Sgr, Sgr-Jmu-Mumbai, Sgr-Jmu-Del, Del-Jmu-Sgr) and two Air India flights (Del-Jmu-Sgr and Sgr-Jmu-Delhi), while five flights, including three IndiGo and two SpiceJet were delayed at Jammu Airport as fog cover prevailed. The flight operations on Sunday were also delayed due to low visibility. The operational visibility of Jammu Airport is 800 meters and present visibility is close to half.

Flight operator SpiceJet informed travellers that due to expected poor visibility in Amritsar, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Jammu, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Patna, Kolkata and Bagdogra all departures and arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected.

One train was cancelled while 10 trains were delayed at Jammu Railway Station. Puja Express and Jhelum arrived late at Jammu Station by four hours, Shalimar Express and Shri Shakti were delayed by three hours; Malwa Express, Swaraj and Tata Muri by two hours while Uttar Sampark Kranti, Hemkund and Jammu Mail arrived late by one hour at Jammu station. Andaman Express (16032) was cancelled at Jammu station due to dense fog, said Northern Railway in its statement.

Weather department in its prediction said that dry conditions will persist until January 24, with a brief episode of cloudiness expected on the evening of the 20th. "Moving into January 25-26, the forecast anticipates generally cloudy skies with light snowfall at isolated higher elevations. Subsequently, on January 27-28, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy, accompanied by light rain or snow scattered across various locations. As we approach January 29-31, there is a likelihood of light to moderate rain or snow occurring at many places, although detailed information is still pending. Additionally, over the next two days, the plains of Jammu Division may experience moderate to dense fog, accompanied by a decline in daytime temperatures," added the weather department.