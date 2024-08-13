sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:13 IST, August 13th 2024

Six Held Under Gangster Act for Noida Student's Kidnap, Murder

Six men accused of kidnapping and murdering a private university student in Noida were arrested under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social act.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
His body was recovered from the farm of Hrithik, an accused in the case, the officer added
His body was recovered from the farm of Hrithik, an accused in the case, the officer added | Image: PTI/representative
