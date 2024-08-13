Published 11:13 IST, August 13th 2024
Six Held Under Gangster Act for Noida Student's Kidnap, Murder
Six men accused of kidnapping and murdering a private university student in Noida were arrested under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social act.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
His body was recovered from the farm of Hrithik, an accused in the case, the officer added | Image: PTI/representative
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
11:13 IST, August 13th 2024