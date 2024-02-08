Police sources revealed that the driver lost control over the vehicle near the Belgavhan bridge | Image: PTI

Yavatmal: Six people lost their lives after the auto rickshaw they were travelling in fell into a nullah in Pusad tehsil in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday, police said.

According to Inspector Rajesh Rathod of Pusad (Rural) police station, around 15 people from the family of Ganesh Rathod, a resident of Jawahar Nagar in Pusad, 260 km from Nagpur, were heading for Umri Pohara Devi in the vehicle.

Police sources revealed that the driver lost control over the vehicle near the Belgavhan bridge and the rickshaw plunged into the nullah below. Further probe into the accident was underway.

(With PTI inputs)

