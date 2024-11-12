Published 12:53 IST, November 12th 2024
Six Killed, One Injured as Car Crashes Into Truck in Dehradun
Six people were killed and one sustained serious injuries when their car collided with a truck in Dehradun
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Six killed, one injured as car crashes into truck in Dehradun | Image: Representative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
12:53 IST, November 12th 2024