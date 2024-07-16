Published 14:09 IST, July 16th 2024
Six Killed, Several Injured as Speeding Jeep Rams into Parked Truck in Bihar
Six people were killed and several others were injured when the jeep they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck in Barh area on the outskirts of Patna on Tuesday
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Six Killed, Several Injured as Speeding Jeep Rams into Parked Truck in Bihar | Image: representative
