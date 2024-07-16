sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:09 IST, July 16th 2024

Six Killed, Several Injured as Speeding Jeep Rams into Parked Truck in Bihar

Six people were killed and several others were injured when the jeep they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck in Barh area on the outskirts of Patna on Tuesday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Six Killed, Several Injured as Speeding Jeep Rams into Parked Truck in Bihar
Image: representative
