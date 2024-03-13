Advertisement

Palghar, May 8 (PTI) Six Nigerian nationals were arrested in a joint operation by police in Palghar in Maharashtra and Meghalaya for allegedly killing a compatriot in Valiv here some days ago, an official said on Sunday.

The naked body of a 50-year-old Nigerian was found in a closed flat in Naigaon area on May 4, and a probe by Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police had found that some people from his country residing here had dragged him out of his house a day earlier, abducted him in a car and brutally assaulted him, he said.

Advertisement

"We found that three Nigerians who were living in this flat had left, which raised doubts. The men had taken him to the flat in Naigaon, hit him and left his corpse there in a naked condition. We first got a tip-off that the accused had fled to Bengaluru and then found they had taken a flight to Guwahati in Assam," the Valiv police station official said.

In order to stop them from escaping the country via the Meghalaya border, police from the north-eastern state were alerted, who detained and handed them over to MBVV police on Saturday, he said.

Advertisement

The accused are being brought to Palghar on a transit remand, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM