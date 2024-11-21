sb.scorecardresearch
  • Six Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Raping Woman in Odisha 5 Years Ago

Published 14:11 IST, November 21st 2024

Six Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Raping Woman in Odisha 5 Years Ago

A court in Odisha's Kalahandi district sentenced six people to life imprisonment for raping a woman five years ago.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Six sentenced to life imprisonment for raping woman in Odisha
Six sentenced to life imprisonment for raping woman in Odisha | Image: Representational
14:11 IST, November 21st 2024