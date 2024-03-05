English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

Six-Year-Old Girl Killed in Animal Attack in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

A six-year-old girl was mauled to death by an animal in a village here on Monday morning and her partially eaten body was found in a field, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Death
Six-year-old girl killed in animal attack in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri | Image:UNSPLASH
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lakhimpur Kheri: A six-year-old girl was mauled to death by an animal in a village here on Monday morning and her partially eaten body was found in a field, officials said.

It is suspected that a hyena or wolf killed the girl, they said.

Advertisement

The girl was sleeping with her parents in their hut in Naudhan village in the Shardanagar police station area. However, when her parents woke up, they found her missing. They launched a search for the girl and found her partially eaten body in a nearby sugarcane field, the officials said.

Police and Shardanagar forest range officials were informed about the incident and they rushed to the spot, they said.

Advertisement

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), South Kheri, Sanjay Biswal said the girl was attacked by a wild animal but it was not a tiger or leopard.

"The presence of a leopard or a tiger has not been reported in the area nor the pugmarks of a big cat have been found at the spot," Biswal told PTI.

Advertisement

"Also, the pattern of attack does not match that of a big cat. It is likely that some other animal like a hyena or wolf attacked the girl," he said.

The DFO said cameras have been installed to monitor the movement of wild animals in the area and find out which animal attacked the girl.

Advertisement

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. (With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

10 minutes ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

6 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

6 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

7 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

7 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

8 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

8 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

8 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

9 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

a day ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google Layoffs: YouTube Music Team Fired For Demanding Better Pay

    World10 minutes ago

  2. DYK Katrina Kaif Took To The Same Kathak Class As Priyanka Chopra

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Allu Arjun Her Acting Role Model

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. Trying To Detox Your Hair From Heat? Try These Heatless Styling Hacks

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  5. Javier Bardem Wants Brad Pitt To Play His Love Interest

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo